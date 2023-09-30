Rep. Sewell votes to avert government shutdown

money

Saturday, U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell (AL-07) voted in favor of a bipartisan Continuing Resolution (CR) to avert a government shutdown. The CR would extend federal government funding at current levels for 45 days. Notably, it includes $16 billion in disaster relief funding. The measure passed in the House of Representatives by a bipartisan vote of 335-91.

“While I remain frustrated that my Republican colleagues have brought us to the brink of a costly and devastating government shutdown, I am grateful that Speaker McCarthy has finally chosen to work with Democrats at the last minute to extend government funding,” said Rep. Sewell. “While this measure is not perfect, it avoids deep cuts that House Republicans attempted to push through earlier this week and provides critical disaster relief funding that communities in Alabama depend on.”

Late last year U.S. Rep. Terri Sewell voted to pass the Fiscal Year 2023 omnibus government funding package. The 12-bill Consolidated Appropriations Act was to avert a shutdown, fully fund the government through 2023, create good-paying jobs, and support working families in Alabama and across the nation.