Rents are starting to come down, but the trend may not hold
NEW YORK (AP) – Rents are starting to come down after spiking to record levels this past summer, but experts are uncertain if the slowdown will continue.
Christopher Mayer is a professor of real estate at Columbia Business School.
He says people looking for an apartment now might have a better experience than they did in May or June.
The national median asking rent was up 14% in July over July the previous year.
That’s the smallest annual increase since November 2021.
Experts say the market could slow further toward the end of the year, but there’s still a lot of uncertainty.
9/6/2022 3:49:00 PM (GMT -5:00)