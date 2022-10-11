Renovations complete at the Bama Theatre

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Emily Benito

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Bama Theatre in downtown Tuscaloosa is boasting some new features after undergoing a monthslong renovation. Now, the building is back in action with its 1930s charm alongside some modern comfort.

Paintings on the wall and the room design stayed the same, while theater seating and other amenities were updated to make the venue more comfortable. There are new seats, updated carpet and new flooring.

The carpet features the design of the original medallion of the theater. The chairs are inspired by those in the Fox Theatre in Atlanta.

Arts and Humanities Council of Tuscaloosa Executive Director Sandra Wolfe said the renovation has a wonderful impact on the space.

“When the seats and the carpet came together, when the first little bit of the carpet came in, is when I started going into the theater,” she said. “Just being in the space and feeling the difference is exciting. We are getting back to full capacity in our newly refurbished space. It really effects the overall performance. It’s magical.”

Wolfe said people are excited to get back to the theater.

“It’s been a long time,” she said. “A long, long time coming, for people to start feeling comfortable coming out. This is a great way for people to see the new space and to enjoy being together with their friends and family.”

The first show back in the theater is Oct. 29, as Pink Box Burlesque hosts its annual Rocky Horror Picture Show event.