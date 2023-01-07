Remembering Derika McGhee and Aiden Williams one year later

It’s been one year since then eight-year-old Aiden Williams and his mother Derika McGhee were killed inside their home in South Tuscaloosa County. Those who remember them best, expressed how hard this last year has been without them.

“Always smiling, always doing… especially Derika. Always doing her best, said Aiden’s Baseball Coach Cody Mills.

Coach Mills bragged on Derika. He said as a single mom she was always involved.

“It blew my mind being a single mom and always having him at practice. If he missed a practice, something happened, there was a reason, cause if not she was gonna have him there and that was something that as a Coach you have to try and find in parents because the kids can’t drive themselves,” said Mills.

Derika and Aiden’s family is coping with the loss.

“I miss them truly. God knows my heart is so heavy. She was that super mom that always takes her son to baseball games, baseball practice. She never said no,” said Derika’s father Tommy Sanders

Aiden was shot to death alongside his mother who was 29 years old. Both were allegedly killed by 34-year-old Darrin Lamar Patton Jr., who then took his own life.

