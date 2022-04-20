Relay for Life is back in Tuscaloosa after 2-year break

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Gracie Fusco

These days, most everyone knows someone who’s been affected by cancer. For the past 35 years, communities across the country have come together during Relay for Life events to honor, remember and celebrate their loved ones and friends.

“Relay for Life is an event that benefits the American Cancer Society, and it’s really a celebration,” said Relay for Life Tuscaloosa Event Leadership Team Chair Stephen Baldo-Downs. “It’s a celebration for survivors, it’s a chance to remember folks that have passed due to cancer and it’s a time to come together as a community to raise awareness about the fight to find a cure.”

Many cancer survivors take part in this event and look forward to it every year.

“Relay for Life is important to me because as a survivor you can look out and see that your community is supporting you,” said breast cancer survivor Elizabeth Baldo-Downs. “Even though I am done with treatment, as a cancer patient you’re really never done. There’s always more tests, more appointments, so to look around and see that your community is supporting you means the world to me.”

Many organizations come to this event, and fundraising efforts are a big part of the relay’s festivities.

“I love watching our patients year after year come back and they still remember every single one of their nurses and can’t wait to give them a hug and thank them for the good care that they got,” said Relay for Life Event Leadership Team member Jana Smith, who also works as the outreach coordinator at the Lewis and Faye Manderson Cancer Center. “It is always emotional when they do the luminary service, a time of remembrance, honor and celebration. It’s always pretty special to watch people honoring their loved ones.”

The event is happening at 6 p.m. May 13 at Central High School in Tuscaloosa.

For more information about the event, you can click right here.