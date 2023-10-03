Relax: Girl Scout cookies in Alabama won’t be any more expensive next year

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Nicole Griffin

While grocery store prices seem to be rising by the day, your Girl Scout cookie fix for next year has been spared. In Alabama, anyway.

On Tuesday, Girl Scouts of North-Central Alabama and Girl Scouts of Southern Alabama announced their prices will be the same as last year. That’s $5 a box for most options and $6 for Toffee-tastic and Girl Scout S’mores.

Why the announcement?

All prices for Girl Scout cookies are determined at the Girl Scout Council level, meaning prices can vary around the nation. Some councils have already announced their decision to raise prices for some cookies to $6 next year, prompting Alabama’s councils to release a statement of their own.

As usual, all proceeds from cookie sales are shared by the council and troops in support of local Girl Scout programming and activities.

So when can I get my cookies?

The presale season launches in December. Once launched, you can find a Girl Scout and preorder through them for in-person pickup or order online for delivery. Online purchases go toward your local chapter’s numbers.

Girl Scouts will also be taking preorders for delivery when cookies arrive in early February.