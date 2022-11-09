Regional Races Roundup: Aderholt, Allen hold on to seats

Here are the results of regional races across the state of Alabama.

U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District 195,293

In the race for U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional District, Republican Robert Aderholt had no issues holding onto his seat, with more than 84% of the vote. Democrat Rick Neighbors has 13.45% and Libertarian candidate Johnny C. Cochran has 2.22%.

U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District 165,250

In the race for U.S. Representative for the 6th Congressional District, Republican Gary Palmer won the race is 86% of the vote, while Democrat Andria Chieffo got 13.09%.

U.S. Representative, 7th Congressional District * Incumbent 193,620

In the race for U.S. Representative for the 7th Congressional District, Democrat Terrycina Sewell held on to her seat with nearly 63% of the vote. Republican Beatrice Nichols has 35.6% and Libertarian Gavin Goodman has 1.54%.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5 1,341,789

In the race for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 5, Republican Greg Cook won with 67.75% of the vote, ahead of Democrat Anita Kelly with 32.16% of the vote.



In the race for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 6, Republican Kelli Wise ran unopposed.

Public Service Commission, Place 1 1,065,904

In the election for Public Service Commission Place 1, Republican Jeremy H. Oden won 84% of the vote, while Libertarian Ron Bishop had 15.21%.

Public Service Commission, Place 2 1,066,733

In the election for Public Service Commission Place 2, Republican Chip Beeker won 83.46% of the vote, with Libertarian Laura Lane garnering 15.8%.



In the election for State Senator of District 5, Republican Greg J. Reed ran unopposed.

In the election for State Senator of District 14, Republican April Weaver ran unopposed.

State Senator, District 21 * Incumbent 33,107

In the election for State Senator of District 21, incumbent Republican Gerald Allen held on to his seat with 66% of the vote, while Democrat Lisa Ward got 33.61%.

State Senator, District 24 30,719

In the election for State Senator of District 24, Democrat Bobby Singleton held on to his seat with more than 82% of the vote. Libertarian Richard Benderson won 17.13%.

State Representative, District 13

State Representative, District 13 12,049

In the election for State Representative of District 13, Republican Matt Woods won with more than 94% of the vote. Libertarian candidate Mark Davenport got 5.47%.

In the race for State Representative of District 14, Republican Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth ran unopposed.

In the race for State Representative of District 14, Republican Kyle Smith ran unopposed.

In the race for State Representative of District 49, Republican Russell Bedsole ran unopposed.

State Representative, District 61 11,758

In the race for State Representative of District 61, Republican Ron Bolton won 89% of the vote over Libertarian Damon Pruet with 10.46%.

State Representative, District 62 11,883

In the election for State Representative of District 62, Republican Bill Lamb won nearly 74% of the vote, while Democrat Brenda T Cephus got nearly 26% of the vote.

State Representative, District 63 8,338

In the election for State Representative of District 63, Republican Cynthia Lee Almond got more than 66% of the vote, while Democrat Samuel Adams got less than 34%.



In the race for State Representative of District 70, Democrat Christopher John England ran unopposed.

In the race for State Representative of District 71, Democrat Artis “AJ” McCampbell ran unopposed.

In the race for State Representative of District 72, Democrat Curtis L. Travis ran unopposed.

State Board of Education

In the State Board of Education, District 4 Member race, Democrat Yvette M. Richardson ran unopposed.

Circuit Court Judge races:

In the race for Circuit Court Judge of the 24th Judicial Circuit Place 1, Republican Sam Junkin ran unopposed.

In the race for Circuit Court Judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit Place 2, Democrat Don McMillin ran unopposed.

In the race for Circuit Court Judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit Place 3, Democrat Marvin Wayne Wiggins ran unopposed.

District Attorney races: