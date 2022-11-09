Regional Races Roundup: Aderholt, Allen hold on to seats

Here are the results of regional races across the state of Alabama.

U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District

  • Robert Aderholt WinnerR 84.2%
    164,371
  • Rick Neighbors  D 13.6%
    26,628
  • Johnny Cochran  L 2.2%
    4,294
195,293
In the race for U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional District, Republican Robert Aderholt had no issues holding onto his seat, with more than 84% of the vote. Democrat Rick Neighbors has 13.45% and Libertarian candidate Johnny C. Cochran has 2.22%.

U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District

  • Gary Palmer WinnerR 85.3%
    141,014
  • Andria Chieffo  D 14.7%
    24,236
165,250
In the race for U.S. Representative for the 6th Congressional District, Republican Gary Palmer won the race is 86% of the vote, while Democrat Andria Chieffo got 13.09%.

U.S. Representative, 7th Congressional District

  • Terrycina Sewell *WinnerD 63.6%
    123,060
  • Beatrice Nichols  R 34.8%
    67,353
  • Gavin Goodman  L 1.7%
    3,207
* Incumbent
193,620
In the race for U.S. Representative for the 7th Congressional District, Democrat Terrycina Sewell held on to her seat with nearly 63% of the vote. Republican Beatrice Nichols has 35.6% and Libertarian Gavin Goodman has 1.54%.

Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5

  • Greg Cook WinnerL 67.5%
    906,330
  • Anita Kelly  D 32.5%
    435,459
1,341,789
In the race for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 5, Republican Greg Cook won with 67.75% of the vote, ahead of Democrat Anita Kelly with 32.16% of the vote.

  • In the race for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 6, Republican Kelli Wise ran unopposed.

Public Service Commission, Place 1

  • Jeremy Oden WinnerR 84.5%
    900,563
  • Ron Bishop  L 15.5%
    165,341
1,065,904
In the election for Public Service Commission Place 1, Republican Jeremy H. Oden won 84% of the vote, while Libertarian Ron Bishop had 15.21%.

Public Service Commission, Place 2

  • Chip Beeker WinnerR 83.9%
    895,013
  • Laura Lane  L 16.1%
    171,720
1,066,733
In the election for Public Service Commission Place 2, Republican Chip Beeker won 83.46% of the vote, with Libertarian Laura Lane garnering 15.8%.

  • In the election for State Senator of District 5, Republican Greg J. Reed ran unopposed.
  • In the election for State Senator of District 14, Republican April Weaver ran unopposed.

State Senator, District 21

  • Gerald Allen *WinnerR 66.3%
    21,937
  • Lisa Ward  D 33.7%
    11,170
* Incumbent
33,107
In the election for State Senator of District 21, incumbent Republican Gerald Allen held on to his seat with 66% of the vote, while Democrat Lisa Ward got 33.61%.

State Senator, District 24

  • Bobby Singleton WinnerD 82.7%
    25,411
  • Richard Benderson  L 17.3%
    5,308
30,719
In the election for State Senator of District 24, Democrat Bobby Singleton held on to his seat with more than 82% of the vote. Libertarian Richard Benderson won 17.13%.

State Representative, District 13

  • Matt Woods WinnerR 94.5%
    11,388
  • Mark Davenport  L 5.5%
    661
12,049
In the election for State Representative of District 13, Republican Matt Woods won with more than 94% of the vote. Libertarian candidate Mark Davenport got 5.47%.

 

  • In the race for State Representative of District 14, Republican Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth ran unopposed.
  • In the race for State Representative of District 14, Republican Kyle Smith ran unopposed.
  • In the race for State Representative of District 49, Republican Russell Bedsole ran unopposed.

State Representative, District 61

  • Ron Bolton WinnerR 89.5%
    10,522
  • Damon Pruet  L 10.5%
    1,236
11,758
In the race for State Representative of District 61, Republican Ron Bolton won 89% of the vote over Libertarian Damon Pruet with 10.46%.

State Representative, District 62

  • Bill Lamb WinnerR 74.0%
    8,795
  • Brenda T. Cephus  D 26.0%
    3,088
11,883
In the election for State Representative of District 62, Republican Bill Lamb won nearly 74% of the vote, while Democrat Brenda T Cephus got nearly 26% of the vote.

State Representative, District 63

  • Cynthia Lee Almond WinnerR 66.3%
    5,526
  • Samuel Adams  D 33.7%
    2,812
8,338
In the election for State Representative of District 63, Republican Cynthia Lee Almond got more than 66% of the vote, while Democrat Samuel Adams got less than 34%.

  • In the race for State Representative of District 70, Democrat Christopher John England ran unopposed.
  • In the race for State Representative of District 71, Democrat Artis “AJ” McCampbell ran unopposed.
  • In the race for State Representative of District 72, Democrat Curtis L. Travis ran unopposed.

State Board of Education

  • In the State Board of Education, District 4 Member race, Democrat Yvette M. Richardson ran unopposed.

Circuit Court Judge races:

  • In the race for Circuit Court Judge of the 24th Judicial Circuit Place 1, Republican Sam Junkin ran unopposed.
  • In the race for Circuit Court Judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit Place 2, Democrat Don McMillin ran unopposed.
  • In the race for Circuit Court Judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit Place 3, Democrat Marvin Wayne Wiggins ran unopposed.

District Attorney races:

  • In the race for District Attorney of the 4th Judicial Circuit, Democrat Robert H. Turner Jr. ran unopposed.
  • In the race for District Attorney of the 14th Judicial Circuit, Republican Bill Adair ran unopposed.
  • In the race for District Attorney of the 17th Judicial Circuit, Democrat Gregory S. Griggers ran unopposed.
  • In the race for District Attorney of the 24th Judicial Circuit, Republican Andrew “Andy” Hamlin ran unopposed.
