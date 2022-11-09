Regional Races Roundup: Aderholt, Allen hold on to seats
Here are the results of regional races across the state of Alabama.
U.S. Representative, 4th Congressional District
Robert Aderholt WinnerR
84.2%
164,371
Rick Neighbors D
13.6%
26,628
Johnny Cochran L
2.2%
4,294
In the race for U.S. Representative for the 4th Congressional District, Republican Robert Aderholt had no issues holding onto his seat, with more than 84% of the vote. Democrat Rick Neighbors has 13.45% and Libertarian candidate Johnny C. Cochran has 2.22%.
U.S. Representative, 6th Congressional District
Gary Palmer WinnerR
85.3%
141,014
Andria Chieffo D
14.7%
24,236
In the race for U.S. Representative for the 6th Congressional District, Republican Gary Palmer won the race is 86% of the vote, while Democrat Andria Chieffo got 13.09%.
U.S. Representative, 7th Congressional District
Terrycina Sewell *WinnerD
63.6%
123,060
Beatrice Nichols R
34.8%
67,353
Gavin Goodman L
1.7%
3,207
In the race for U.S. Representative for the 7th Congressional District, Democrat Terrycina Sewell held on to her seat with nearly 63% of the vote. Republican Beatrice Nichols has 35.6% and Libertarian Gavin Goodman has 1.54%.
Associate Justice of the Supreme Court, Place 5
Greg Cook WinnerL
67.5%
906,330
Anita Kelly D
32.5%
435,459
In the race for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 5, Republican Greg Cook won with 67.75% of the vote, ahead of Democrat Anita Kelly with 32.16% of the vote.
- In the race for Associate Justice of the Supreme Court Place 6, Republican Kelli Wise ran unopposed.
Public Service Commission, Place 1
Jeremy Oden WinnerR
84.5%
900,563
Ron Bishop L
15.5%
165,341
In the election for Public Service Commission Place 1, Republican Jeremy H. Oden won 84% of the vote, while Libertarian Ron Bishop had 15.21%.
Public Service Commission, Place 2
Chip Beeker WinnerR
83.9%
895,013
Laura Lane L
16.1%
171,720
In the election for Public Service Commission Place 2, Republican Chip Beeker won 83.46% of the vote, with Libertarian Laura Lane garnering 15.8%.
- In the election for State Senator of District 5, Republican Greg J. Reed ran unopposed.
- In the election for State Senator of District 14, Republican April Weaver ran unopposed.
State Senator, District 21
Gerald Allen *WinnerR
66.3%
21,937
Lisa Ward D
33.7%
11,170
In the election for State Senator of District 21, incumbent Republican Gerald Allen held on to his seat with 66% of the vote, while Democrat Lisa Ward got 33.61%.
State Senator, District 24
Bobby Singleton WinnerD
82.7%
25,411
Richard Benderson L
17.3%
5,308
In the election for State Senator of District 24, Democrat Bobby Singleton held on to his seat with more than 82% of the vote. Libertarian Richard Benderson won 17.13%.
State Representative, District 13
Matt Woods WinnerR
94.5%
11,388
Mark Davenport L
5.5%
661
In the election for State Representative of District 13, Republican Matt Woods won with more than 94% of the vote. Libertarian candidate Mark Davenport got 5.47%.
- In the race for State Representative of District 14, Republican Timothy (Tim) Wadsworth ran unopposed.
- In the race for State Representative of District 14, Republican Kyle Smith ran unopposed.
- In the race for State Representative of District 49, Republican Russell Bedsole ran unopposed.
State Representative, District 61
Ron Bolton WinnerR
89.5%
10,522
Damon Pruet L
10.5%
1,236
In the race for State Representative of District 61, Republican Ron Bolton won 89% of the vote over Libertarian Damon Pruet with 10.46%.
State Representative, District 62
Bill Lamb WinnerR
74.0%
8,795
Brenda T. Cephus D
26.0%
3,088
In the election for State Representative of District 62, Republican Bill Lamb won nearly 74% of the vote, while Democrat Brenda T Cephus got nearly 26% of the vote.
State Representative, District 63
Cynthia Lee Almond WinnerR
66.3%
5,526
Samuel Adams D
33.7%
2,812
In the election for State Representative of District 63, Republican Cynthia Lee Almond got more than 66% of the vote, while Democrat Samuel Adams got less than 34%.
- In the race for State Representative of District 70, Democrat Christopher John England ran unopposed.
- In the race for State Representative of District 71, Democrat Artis “AJ” McCampbell ran unopposed.
- In the race for State Representative of District 72, Democrat Curtis L. Travis ran unopposed.
State Board of Education
- In the State Board of Education, District 4 Member race, Democrat Yvette M. Richardson ran unopposed.
Circuit Court Judge races:
- In the race for Circuit Court Judge of the 24th Judicial Circuit Place 1, Republican Sam Junkin ran unopposed.
- In the race for Circuit Court Judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit Place 2, Democrat Don McMillin ran unopposed.
- In the race for Circuit Court Judge of the 4th Judicial Circuit Place 3, Democrat Marvin Wayne Wiggins ran unopposed.
District Attorney races:
- In the race for District Attorney of the 4th Judicial Circuit, Democrat Robert H. Turner Jr. ran unopposed.
- In the race for District Attorney of the 14th Judicial Circuit, Republican Bill Adair ran unopposed.
- In the race for District Attorney of the 17th Judicial Circuit, Democrat Gregory S. Griggers ran unopposed.
- In the race for District Attorney of the 24th Judicial Circuit, Republican Andrew “Andy” Hamlin ran unopposed.