Regional job fair coming to Sumter County

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

The Regional Black Belt Hiring Tour will blow back into Sumter County for a job fair at the Livingston Civic Center on Thursday, July 14 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

In partnership with the City of Livingston and the Sumter County Chamber of Commerce, West AlabamaWorks is offering a free event to connect job seekers with full-time and part-time jobs in local and regional industries like GD Copper, Prystup Packaging Products, Coastal Industrial Contractors, DCH Health System and more.

According to a press release, 196 individuals found work after participating in similar job fairs in Greene, Hale and Marengo counties.

Sumter County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Banks E. Gordy described the event as an excellent and much-needed resource.

“If you need a job or if you know of someone who is pursuing a job, please come out to the hiring fair. We have been working closely with business and industry, especially those participating in the Job Fair, to close the job shortage gap and to provide training and skills for those workers who need it,” he said in a statement.

Job seekers are encouraged to bring copies of their resume, but this is not required. Interviews may be conducted on the spot.