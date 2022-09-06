Red wave crashing? GOP momentum slips as fall sprint begins

NEW YORK (AP) – The great red wave is looming. But as the 2022 midterm elections enter a final two-month sprint, leading Republicans fear their party’s advantage may be slipping.

That’s even as Democrats confront their president’s weak standing, deep voter pessimism and the weight of history.

The shifting political landscape follows a string of President Joe Biden’s legislative victories on climate, health care and gun violence, just as Donald Trump’s hand-picked candidates in electoral battlegrounds struggle to broaden their appeal.

But nothing has undermined the GOP’s momentum more than the Supreme Court’s decision to end abortion protections, which triggered a backlash even in the reddest of red states over the summer.

