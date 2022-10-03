Red Cross seeking volunteers, donations in wake of Hurricane Ian

More than 25 volunteers with the West Alabama Chapter of the American Red Cross are assisting in hurricane recovery efforts in Florida and South Carolina, a spokesperson said today.

Annette Rowland said volunteers are handing out food through Red Cross mobile feeding stations or assisting at the agency’s shelters, where more than 2,800 people are staying.

“We are going to continue to need people,” Rowland said. “It has been a week already, but in about another week these people are going to be exhausted. You are exhausted that first week and you push through it on week two. We definitely don’t want to over-exhaust anybody, so after next week we are going to start bringing people back home and send some more people out and we will continue doing that for a couple of months.”

If you’re interested in volunteering, donating blood or making a financial donation to the Red Cross, lick right here.