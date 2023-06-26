Red Cross hosting blood drive in child’s honor Wednesday

The American Red Cross is honoring the memory of a child who died of a rare cancer and encouraging others to donate blood for those whose lives depend on it this week in Northport.

Jaden Elijah Smith died at 11 years old of neuroblastoma in 2019. While he was getting treatment that included countless blood transfusions, he earned the nickname Superman because of how hard he fought against his disease.

The annual Jaden Elijah Smith Legacy Blood Drive is happening Wednesday, June 28, from noon to 6 p.m. at the Northport Civic Center.

All donors will get a limited edition Joe Cool/Snoopy Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.

You can sign up to give blood by clicking right here and locating the City of Northport blood drive or by calling 800-733-2767.