Red Cross honors its heroes through March

red cross

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyrsten Eller

The American Red Cross of Alabama and Mississippi is honoring those who make its mission possible during its annual Red Cross Month celebration — a national tradition started nearly 80 years ago when President Franklin D. Roosevelt issued the first national Red Cross Month proclamation.

“When emergencies strike, our community rallies together to help families and individuals when it matters most,” said Regional Executive Officer Mark Beddingfield. “We honor this dedication during our Red Cross Month celebration, and we invite everyone to turn their compassion into action by donating, volunteering, giving blood or taking a lifesaving skills course.”

You can participate in Red Cross Month this March by clicking here to make a financial donation, donate blood, become a volunteer or take a class in lifesaving skills.

March 23 is Red Cross Giving Day and donations help provide shelter, food, relief items, emotional support and other assistance to people affected by all types of disasters.

To make an appointment for patients to get the immediate care they need, visit here, call 1-800-RED-CROSS or download the Red Cross Blood Donor App.