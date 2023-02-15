Red Cross blood donors wanted in West Alabama

American Red Cross staff member Deshayla Tran finishes collecting a whole blood donation from Terry Smith. Smith has been a regular blood donor for the last 5-10 years, and says, “I keep getting emails saying that the Red Cross needs what I’ve got!”

The American Red Cross is offering a little extra incentive for blood donors this month.

Anyone who signs up and gives blood, platelets or plasma in February will get a $10 Amazon gift card via email. Donors will also be entered to win a trip for two to Clearwater Beach, Florida.

Wanna learn more about the promotion? Click right here.

Looking for ways to give? Here are some local opportunities coming up soon:

Bibb County Centreville: 12:30-4:30 p.m. Feb. 21 at Bibb Medical Center, 208 Pierson Ave.

Sumter County Livingston: 8:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Feb. 17 at Prystup Packaging Products, 101 Prystup Drive

Tuscaloosa County Northport: 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Feb. 15 at City of Northport Civic Center, 3500 McFarland Blvd. Northport: 2-7 p.m. Feb. 21 at Five Points Baptist Church, 3718 36th St. Tuscaloosa: noon-5 p.m. Feb. 17 at McDonald Hughes Community Center, 3101 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd. Tuscaloosa: 10 a.m.-3:30 p.m. Feb. 21, University of Alabama College of Education, 311 Carmichael Hall, 520 Colonial Drive Tuscaloosa: 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Feb. 24 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 733 James I Harrison Jr. Parkway Tuscaloosa: noon-4 p.m. Feb. 27 at Amedisys Hospice at McAbee Construction, 5724 21st St.

Walker County Jasper: 8 a.m.-1 p.m. Feb. 15 at Walker Baptist Medical Center, 3400 Highway 78



Donating blood helps ensure there’s enough to go around when disasters strike in addition to daily hospital needs. One in seven patients who wind up in the hospital require a blood transfusion, but only about 3% of U.S. residents give blood.

During your appointment, the Red Cross also checks your blood pressure and pulse, offering a better glimpse of your heart health.

Here’s a list of upcoming blood donation opportunities around West Alabama. You can search for blood drives or sign up for donating right here. Many drives require preregistration.