Rece Davis speaks at Pigskin Kickoff event

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Juliet Brown

The University Church of Christ hosted its Pigskin Kickoff event on Monday. Alabama alum and ESPN College Gameday host Rece Davis was the keynote speaker for the event.

The drama happening with the PAC-12 conference served as a big talking point for Davis. Two-thirds of the conference’s schools plan to switch conferences at the end of the school year. UCLA, USC, Washington and Oregon will join the Big-10; Arizona, Arizona State, Colorado and Utah are set destined for the Big-12. This latest change is just the beginning of moving towards super conferences.

Many are skeptical of such drastic changes. Having pacific coast teams playing east coast teams on a week in week out basis presents logistical issues. How are these student athletes going to travel across multiple time zones to compete and still be able to attend classes and function well? It’ll also make it harder for athletes’ families to watch them play since the games will be so spread out.

While Davis acknowledges the concerns, he believes it was only a matter of time before the emergence of super conferences formed.

“There is certainly some uncertainty and I think there is more change to come,” Davis said. “Once these media deals come to an end… I think that is when you will start seeing further contraction, have the ultra-elite level and another level below that. That might make the sport as healthy as it’s ever been. Does it professionalize it? Well, yes. But it’s been professional sports for a long time.”

@ReceDavis is back at his old stomping ground here in Tuscaloosa at the Pigskin Kickoff. Hear from the host of ESPN’s College Gameday tonight at 10 on @WVUA23Sports with @garyharris_wvua @stu_mccann pic.twitter.com/bDEYHYDBtO — Drew Pavan (@DrewPavan_TV) August 7, 2023

While Davis was the main attraction at the event, the Pigskin Kickoff also hosted a silent auction which benefited the Tuscaloosa Angels. The charitable organization supports local foster children and their families.

“This event is not only a celebration of college football, but also an opportunity to come together in order to demonstrate love and generosity to others through our support of Tuscaloosa Angels,” Senior Minister of University Church of Christ Neil Reynolds said.