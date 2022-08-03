Recalls announced for nutritional drink, sunscreen products

recall

Two companies are recalling a number of their nutritional, beverage and skincare products after potential contamination and cancer risks.

Food service company Lyons Magnus is working with the Food and Drug Administration to recall 53 nationally-distributed products for potential contamination.

Some of these products include popular protein and nutritional drinks, like Premier Protein and Oatly Oat Milk.

No illnesses linked to the products have been reported.

Possible symptoms include fever, vomiting and urinary tract infection.

The company says to throwaway or return the products to the place of purchase for a refund.

Banana Boat announced its Hair & Scalp Sunscreen is being recalled after tests detected trace levels of benzene, a cancer-causing agent.

Edgewell Personal Care Company, which makes the sunscreen, says the recall applies to three batches of their SPF 30 spray.

The affected sunscreen lots have expiration dates of December 2022, February 2023 and April 2024.

No other batches before or after those expiration dates listed were affected by the recall.

Edgewell is asking retailers and consumers to dispose of the product and contact them for a refund.

For more information, head over to bananaboat.com.