Recall issued for some Nuk baby bottles

A popular baby bottle manufacturer has issued a recall over high lead levels in some of its products.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission said the markings on the outside of some of Nuk’s “First Choice Glass Baby Bottles” contain lead levels higher than those set by the federal government. They were designed for newborn to 6-month-old babies and sold exclusively on Amazon.

The bottles have white and gray stars on the outside along with the brand name Nuk printed in white.

About 100 bottles sold in the U.S. are affected.

