Recall alert: Baby rocker recalled over strangulation hazard

Two million baby rockers sold under the brand name 4moms are being recalled over entanglement and strangulation hazards that resulted in the death of a child.

Rockers involved are the 4moms MamaRoo Baby Swing versions 1.0 through 4.0 and the RockaRoo Baby Rocker.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission is behind the recall.

Restraint straps on the rockers can hang down when not in use, the CPSC said, and children who can crawl can get entangled in the straps if they crawl under the rocker.

A 10-month-old died from one such incident, and another sustained bruising around the neck.

If you own one of these products, you can get a free strap fastener that will keep the restraints away from crawling children.

You can learn more and order a fastener right here.