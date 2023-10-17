Ready for your flu shot? Health Department hosting drive-thru vaccines Oct. 18

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Tony Cortes

The Tuscaloosa County Health Department is hosting its seasonal flu vaccination drive-thru Wednesday, Oct. 18 from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., or until supplies run out.

Appointments aren’t required, but bring your insurance, Medicaid or Medicare card if you have one. If you don’t have insurance, the cost is $10.

Organizers say it’s best to wear a short-sleeved shirt to make it easier for vaccine administration.

For more information, call the Tuscaloosa County Health Department at 205-562-6900.

The health department is located at 2350 Hargrove Road E. in Tuscaloosa.

