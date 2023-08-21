Ready for more nostalgic blockbusters at the Bama? New series begins Sept. 12

After the success of summer’s Blockbuster Film Series, the Arts Council of Tuscaloosa is showcasing even more mega hits from yesteryear at the Bama Theatre this fall.

The Bama Art House Nostalgic Fall Blockbuster Film Series kicks off next month and runs through October with four former blockbusters and this year’s Manhattan Short Film Festival.

Here’s the full schedule:

“Ghostbusters” Sept. 12

Who you gonna call? Not the 2016 cast or the grandkids’-focused “Afterlife,” this is the 1984 original starring Bill Murray, Dan Akroyd, Harold Ramis (RIP) and Ernie Hudson.

Rated: PG, but this movie came out before the PG-13 rating existed

Run time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Genre: Action, comedy, sci-fi

Synopsis: Three parapsychologists forced out of their university funding set up shop as a unique ghost removal service in New York City, attracting frightened yet skeptical customers.

“Sleepy Hollow,” Sept. 19

Johnny Depp and Christina Ricci star in this 1999 Tim Burtonified (he did direct it, after all) adaptation of the Headless Horseman legend. If you thought Burton’s “Sweeny Todd” needed more drama, this is up your alley.

Rated: R, but a 1990s R, meaning it’s a lot more tame than anything recent

Run time: 1 hour, 45 minutes

Genre: Fantasy, horror, mystery

Synopsis: Ichabod Crane is sent to Sleepy Hollow to investigate the decapitations of three people; the culprit is legendary apparition The Headless Horseman.

26th annual Manhattan Short Film Festival, Oct. 3

This 10-film festival features finalists from Australia, Afghanistan, Finland, Iran, Switzerland, the United Kingdom, Canada and the U.S.

Patrons who attend will be handed a voting card and can vote for the film and actor they believe should win.

Films include:

“Sunless,” made in the U.S.

“Voice Activated,” made in Australia

“Yellow,” made in Afghanistan

“Tuulikki,” made in Finland

“The Family Circus,” made in the U.S.

“Career Day,” made in the U.S.

“Snail,” made in Iran

“The Record,” made in Switzerland

“The Stupid Boy,” made in the UK

“Soliel Du Nuit,” made in Canada

“The Fog,” Oct. 10

It’s not Stephen King’s “The Mist,” and these monsters aren’t all that threatening in this 2005 remake of a 1980 classic. Definitely a “so bad it’s good if you don’t take it seriously” flick. Remember, the Bama Theatre does sell alcohol.

Rated: PG-13

Run time: 1 hour 40 minutes

Genre: Horror, mystery

Synopsis: A thick mist full of vengeful spirits haunts a prosperous island town off the coast of Oregon, as its inhabitants try to learn their town’s dark secret in order to stop it.

A “camp”ire classic just in time for Halloween. This 1992 take on the titular vampire novel is excessive in all the right ways. Gary Oldman. Anthony Hopkins. Winona Ryder. Keanu Reeves. “Interview with a Vampire” could never.

Rated: R, and it is still 100% an R

Run time: 2 hours, 8 minutes

Genre: Fantasy, horror, drama

Synopsis: The centuries old vampire Count Dracula comes to England to seduce his barrister Jonathan Harker’s fiancée Mina Murray and inflict havoc in the foreign land.

Screenings begin at 7 p.m.; box office, doors and Bama Bar open at 6 p.m.

Admission is $10 general, $9 students and seniors and $8 for Arts Council members. If you’re a major movie buff, there’s a season pass punch card available for $70 that’s good for any 10 films in any series.