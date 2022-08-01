Ready for Christmas? You can sign up for a tree on the Tinsel Trail

We’re still quite a ways out from Christmas, but Tuscaloosa’s One Place is getting into the spirit and accepting applications for this year’s Tinsel Trail at Government Plaza in downtown Tuscaloosa.

The trail opens the Monday before Thanksgiving, but applications are available right here. Reserving a tree is $400 for individuals or businesses, but donors can also sponsor local nonprofits with their donation.

Money raised from the event goes toward Tuscaloosa’s One Place programs.

Ashley Cornelius-Hester with Tuscaloosa’s One Place said the trees go fast.

“There are plenty of opportunities to participate but (Christmas trees) are moving faster than ever,” she said.

If you’re not interested in decorating a tree, T-shirt preorders celebrating the event are also available. You can check those out right here.