RBG’s fashion collar highlights children’s charity auction

ruth bader ginsburg

WASHINGTON (AP) – A gold judicial collar made of glass beads that belonged to the late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is being auctioned to benefit a charity.

It’s the first time any of the justice’s own signature neckwear will be available for purchase.

The piece is part of a collection of about 100 items being sold in an online auction that begins Wednesday. It concludes Sept. 16.

That’s just days before the two-year anniversary of the liberal icon’s death at 87.

Proceeds from the auction are going toward SOS Children’s Villages.

At the time of publishing, the bid was $9,000.

9/7/2022 3:15:41 PM (GMT -5:00)