Rare Solar Eclipse on Saturday

It is homecoming week at the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa, and this game will be a once in a life-time event… Not because of football, but because of something that is out of this world.

An Annular solar eclipse will cross the United States, and in perfect timing of the Alabama/Arkansas game in Bryant-Denny Stadium, where more than 100 thousand fans will experience this together.

I had an opportunity to visit the observatory on the University of Alabama campus to discuss the differences in solar eclipses. I met Dr. Dean Townsley, Associate Professor at UA’s Department of Physics and Astronomy.

Here’s what he had to say. “In the case of an annular solar eclipse, the apparent size of the moon isn’t as big as the apparent size of the sun. Ofcourse, the sun is much further away, but also larger. So, sometimes, the apparent size of the moon is slightly bigger because it’s a little bit closer to us in it’s orbit, and it will cover up the sun completely, so that’s a total solar eclipse.”

The partial eclipse will begin in Tuscaloosa at 10:37am, then slowly gain coverage over the sun, until the peak of the eclipse occurs at 12:07pm, right in the middle of the Alabama homecoming game. At that point, nearly 60% of the sun will be covered by the moon. The eclipse ends at 1:42pm. I asked Dr. Townsley a safe way to view the eclipse.

“If you have a piece of paper or something, you can punch a hole in the piece of paper, right, just with a pen, and then put that in the sun so that the shadow lays on some flat surface and the image of the hole will actually be an image of the sun, and when the eclipse is going on, you’ll actually see the shadow of whatever you put the hole into. We also have, and some people may have these from other eclipses, solar filters, so these are pretty dark, actually darker than sunglasses, um and that’s also a safe way to observe.”

Enjoy the eclipse!