Rare California Tropical Rains Possible Ahead

The big question… Will a hurricane strike southern California on Sunday or Monday? Most likely, the answer is no, but we are watching a developing tropical cyclone to the west of the Mexico coastline.

Model data is in excellent agreement that a hurricane will form over the next few days, then track northwest, along the west coast of the Baja California. Data then takes the circulation in the direction of southern California by Sunday night or Monday.

Hurricane history and California… The last hurricane to directly make landfall in California was in October of 1858, known as the San Diego Hurricane, estimated as a category 1. In September of 1939, a tropical storm made landfall officially in southwest California. There have been a number of decaying tropical systems bring rains to California over the years, as a remnant low pressure and surge of moisture, but all have lost the classic title of tropical storm or hurricane before reaching the coast.

Why is this so rare? The sea surface temperatures off the west coast are cold, due to the prevailing wind and ocean currents, which drives cooler waters down the west coast of the United States. The latest sea surface temperatures are in the general 66 to 69 degree range off the coast of California. For hurricane development, 80 degree or warmer sea surface temperatures are needed. According to NOAA, the sea surface temperatures near California are a few degrees below average, which will help to weaken the storm as it approaches.

So, what will happen? The storm will rapidly become a hurricane over the next 3 to 4 days, then steadily weaken once the storm moves into cooler sea surface temperatures and higher amounts of wind shear. The storm will steadily weaken, but in a slow enough rate to likely bring rain to much of California and other portions of the southwest. While it is highly unlikely it will remain a classic tropical storm as it approaches the coast-line, it will likely help to bring some much needed rain to the region. It is possible the storm will turn west and out to sea, but we will continue to watch this one for our friends out west.

Join us on WVUA23 weekdays at 5, 6 and 10:00 P.M. for the very latest on your news, weather and sports.

Richard Scott

WVUA Chief Meteorologist

rscott@wvua23.com

Twitter: RichardWVUA23

Facebook: WVUA23RichardScott

Youtube: https://www.youtube.com/c/RichardScottWeather