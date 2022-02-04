Rapper Jack Harlow is Coming Back to Birmingham in May

Photo courtesy Melanie Bumpus

By WVUA Contributor Melanie Bumpus

Alabama, what’s poppin’? Rapper Jack Harlow last performed at Iron City Birmingham Nov. 20, 2021, and he’s returning to the area May 20, headlining the Hangout Music Festival.

Harlow posted a throwback photo to Instagram in November of “the very first show on my first tour ever.” He showed love to a day-one fan who attended both Harlow’s very first show and the last show on his previous tour, both in Birmingham.

The first show had a crowd of 19. His last show? Sold out. A full-circle moment occurred for Harlow when he recognized one of those original 19 fans in the crowd, seen in a blue “UK” hoodie, and gave him a shoutout.

A TikTok posted by the fan, Bryce Jones, shows video of the special moment as well as a photo of him with Jack backstage after the show.

The days of crowds at Jack Harlow concerts consisting of under 20 people are no longer. The Kentucky native is nominated for two 2022 Grammy nominations: one in the Best Melodic rap performance category for his feature on rapper Lil Nas X’s single “Industry Baby” and an additional nomination as he a featured singer/songwriter on Lil Nas X’s album “Montero,” which is nominated for Album of The Year.

Fans can see the Louisville-born artist perform in Alabama once again in May at the Hangout Music Fest. Tickets can be purchased here.