Rape suspect arrested; police say there may be other victims including minors

Kay Norred,
Terry Lockett
Terry Lockett arrested for rape in Bibb County

Law enforcement in Bibb County are looking for other possible victims in a sexual assault and rape case. 53-year-old Terry Lockett was arrested on Dec. 17 after a report of a rape to a minor was made to Centreville Police. The rape and sexual assault allegedly took place on Dec. 15 at Bibb County High School.

The next day Brent Police took a report from a different woman who said she was sexually assaulted and raped. Law enforcement say Lockett is a suspect in that case as well.

Lockett is from Brent, AL. He was arrested and charged with several counts of rape and sexual assault. His bond is set at $615,000.

During the investigation police learned there may be additional victims. If you feel you or a loved one have been victimized you are asked to contact law enforcement at the numbers below.

  • Centreville PD: 205-926-5052
  • Brent PD: 205926-4647
  • Bibb County non-emergency number: 205-926-3129

If there is no answer, please leave a message with your name and contact information. Please mention that your call is in regards to Terry Lockett.

-kn

 

Categories: Crime, Featured, Local News
Tags: , , , ,

Related