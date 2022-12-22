Rape suspect arrested; police say there may be other victims including minors

Terry Lockett arrested for rape in Bibb County

Law enforcement in Bibb County are looking for other possible victims in a sexual assault and rape case. 53-year-old Terry Lockett was arrested on Dec. 17 after a report of a rape to a minor was made to Centreville Police. The rape and sexual assault allegedly took place on Dec. 15 at Bibb County High School.

The next day Brent Police took a report from a different woman who said she was sexually assaulted and raped. Law enforcement say Lockett is a suspect in that case as well.

Lockett is from Brent, AL. He was arrested and charged with several counts of rape and sexual assault. His bond is set at $615,000.

During the investigation police learned there may be additional victims. If you feel you or a loved one have been victimized you are asked to contact law enforcement at the numbers below.

Centreville PD: 205-926-5052

Brent PD: 205926-4647

Bibb County non-emergency number: 205-926-3129

If there is no answer, please leave a message with your name and contact information. Please mention that your call is in regards to Terry Lockett.

-kn