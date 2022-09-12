Ranch Rodeo brings country fun to Tuscaloosa County

By WVUA 23 News Student Reporter Giselle Hood

RALPH – Dust off your cowboys boots, because the rodeo is back in Tuscaloosa County. The 4-R Arena in Ralph was bustling with people on Friday, Sept. 9 for their first Ranch Rodeo.

The two-day-long event featured sorting, branding, trailer loading and “authentic cowboy action” from ranchers across the county.

“We’re not the usual PCA rodeo,” said Springhill Ranch Rodeo Productions owner Tucker Johnson. “We promote more the day worker lifestyle, the ones that are out doing it every day. The Western lifestyle, and just trying to connect Alabama.”

Participants had the chance to check out shops with authentic country clothing. The rodeo is part of a series that Springhill Ranch Rodeo Productions is taking across the state, culminating with the finals in Andalusia on Dec. 16 and 17.

“I love getting to meet everybody and connecting people throughout Alabama and the cattle industry,” Johnson said.

While the weather wasn’t ideal, 4-R Arena Robert Burns owner said they’re grateful the event happened at all.

“We were hoping the rain might treat us better but that’s all part of it,” Burns said. “You have to go rain or shine if you’re a cowboy.”