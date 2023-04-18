Ralph Yarl’s mom: ‘Buckets of tears,’ but he’s coping well

A police officer drives past the house Monday, April 17, 2023, where 16-year-old Ralph Yarl was shot Thursday when he went to the wrong house to pick up his younger brothers in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) – The mother of Ralph Yarl, the Black teenager shot when he mistakenly went to the wrong Kansas City, Missouri, home to pick up his younger brothers, says her son is crying “buckets of tears” as he comes to grips with what happened to him.

Cleo Nagbe told “CBS Mornings” co-host Gayle King on Tuesday that Yarl is doing “considerably well,” but “mostly he just sits there and stares and the buckets of tears just rolls down his eyes.”

Kansas City police say the shooter, 84-year-old Andrew Lester, has still not been arrested. Lester told police he was “scared to death” when he saw the teenager on his porch.

