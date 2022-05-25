Rainey named Northridge Middle principal

By WVUA 23 Digital Reporter Kyle Hamrick

Northridge Middle School is getting a new principal, as the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education unanimously approves James Rainey Jr. for the job.

Rainey, who is currently principal of Carbon Hill Elementary and Junior High School in Walker County Schools, also served as assistant principal of that school for four years and as band director at Winfield High School and Middle School for 13 years.

The Moundville native said he’s excited for the job ahead, acknowledging the school’s past success and wanting “to help continue that success moving forward.”

“I think it’s a great chance to be part of a great school and a great community,” he said in a statement.

He received his bachelor’s in education from the University of Alabama, and a master’s, educational specialist degree and doctorate in education from the University of Alabama at Birmingham.

Rainey said he looks forward to returning close to home and forging connections with students, teachers and families.

