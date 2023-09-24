Rain Chances Return… Warm Temperatures… Sunday Forecast Update… #alwx @wvua23

Happy Sunday, everyone! I hope you had a fantastic weekend, hopefully getting a chance to enjoy our last few days of less humid weather before the mugginess returns this week. You’ll notice stepping out the door Monday morning that we’ll be off to a much warmer/more humid start than many days last week. Upper 60s are back to begin our mornings this week and Monday/Tuesday nights will struggle to drop below 70°. This is thanks to an increase in moisture returning from our southwest (Louisiana/Texas) as winds have now turned from the north to west. This will push higher dewpoints into the area currently residing over Mississippi, making the air a bit less comfortable than of late. This will also be accompanied with a return to cloudy skies and increased rain chances for the first half of the week. It appears the best chance for widespread showers and storms are on Monday morning and likely even more during the afternoon/evening. By Tuesday morning, most of the area will have received at least some rain. Some of us however won’t get a drop at all this week.

Abnormally dry conditions have overspread west-central Alabama over the past week per the latest U.S. drought monitor. Of course, this is common in the Deep South as we enter early Autumn. Perhaps we are dealing with slightly drier conditions than normal in late September. Monday through Wednesday appears to be our best shot for beneficial rain and even all of us won’t get so lucky. Folks closer to the MS and TN state lines stand the best chance for rain, especially Monday and Tuesday morning. Area-wide, rain and storms decrease to a more isolated nature Tuesday afternoon and even more so by Wednesday. Temperatures will remain in the mid/upper 80s due to those clouds and rain being present. We may reach 90°+ on Wednesday if clouds clear out faster than currently predicted.

A slight fall in temperatures occurs late-week as a weak trough hangs out over the southeast US. This will switch winds back to the north, helping bring our overnight lows back into the lower 60s by Friday morning and seasonal highs closer to that mid-80s average. Taking our first glance at next weekend, lots of sunshine returns with our next round of lower humidity and dry weather.

