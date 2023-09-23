Rain Chances Return… Seasonal Week Ahead… Saturday Forecast Update… #alwx @wvua23

Happy Saturday, everyone! Temperatures will be much warmer on our Sunday compared to the last several days. I think we make a run for 90° here in Tuscaloosa with surrounding areas reaching at least the upper 80s. Humidity will still remain tolerable given these very warm conditions but hardly a breeze to find tomorrow. I would head for the pool Sunday afternoon if you need a place to cool off from our little reminder that Summer was indeed just yesterday.

A cold front approaches the area on Monday afternoon, giving way to cloudier skies and the chance for a few storms to cross your backyard. Not everyone will receive rain this week and for those who do, it won’t be much. The odds of anyone tallying up over 0.50″ of rain by Friday is very low. The best organization for these storms will be to our west, so each complex or boundary that comes near won’t have much lift to promote numerous storms with widespread coverage. With the presence of clouds and few showers, our humidity will be noticeably higher Monday onward. We can say goodbye to the comfortable air residing over central Alabama recently, at least for now. Of course, we are now entering Fall so any spells of muggier air than usual won’t last too long. By next weekend, we should see those lower dew points return.

Seasonal conditions will last with us through the week as temperatures both overnight and during the day remain very close to average for late September. Mid/upper 80s each afternoon and mid/upper 60s each night is right where we should be at this time of year. Hope you guys enjoy another week of fairly tranquil weather. I am sure we will pay for this quiet period once the second severe weather season ramps up in late Fall. For now, we will continue to bask in the sunshine and warm temperatures.

Weekend Forecaster Jacob Woods

