R. Kelly avoids lengthy add-on to 30-year prison sentence

The Associated Press

CHICAGO (AP) – R. Kelly has received a 20-year prison sentence for child pornography and the enticement of minors for sex.

In a victory for Kelly, however, the court said Thursday that he will serve 19 years of that sentence simultaneously with his 30-year sentence imposed last year in New York.

Only one year of prison time for the Chicago convictions will follow that term.

The central question going into sentencing was whether the judge would heed prosecutors’ request and order that the 56-year-old Kelly serve additional time following his 30-year sentence.

2/23/2023 3:42:39 PM (GMT -6:00)