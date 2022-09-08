Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s monarch for 70 years, dies

LONDON (AP) – Buckingham Palace says Queen Elizabeth II, Britain’s longest-reigning monarch, has died. She was 96.

Elizabeth spent more than seven decades on the throne as the U.K. rebuilt from war, lost an empire, transformed its economy and both entered and left the European Union.

She was a constant presence, the only monarch most Britons have ever known, and she guided the institution of the monarchy through choppy waters.

She likely met more people than anyone in history, and her image, which adorned stamps, coins and bank notes, was among the most reproduced in the world.

But her inner life and opinions remained largely an enigma. The impact of her loss will be huge. And unpredictable.

Earlier today, a fleet of cars carrying Prince William, Prince Andrew, Prince Edward and his wife Sophie, the Countess of Wessex, arrived at Balmoral Castle, where the queen was under medical supervision.

The plane carrying the royal party arrived at Aberdeen Airport just before 4 p.m. Thursday, local time, and arrived at the queen’s estate about an hour later.

Prince Charles, the heir to the throne, along with his wife, Camilla, and sister, Princess Anne, who were already in Scotland, arrived at Balmoral earlier Thursday.

Prince Harry canceled a planned Thursday appearance at a London charity event and is making his way to Scotland separately.

9/8/2022 12:36:20 PM (GMT -5:00)