Quarterbacks and centers already working with ‘noise’ ahead of trip to Texas A&M

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban arrives at the stadium before the game against Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS on Saturday, Sep 30, 2023.

Mississippi State’s Davis Wade Stadium is one of the most unique venues in college football.

Kyle Field at Texas A&M is one of the loudest.

And just because Alabama football gets those two trips on back-to-back weeks doesn’t make the challenge of handling the noise any easier.

“I know the centers and the quarterbacks have worked a little bit extra with noise this week,” said Alabama coach Nick Saban. “We have had some issues with the snap counts so hopefully that is not a problem for us and we get that resolved.”

The entire team will practice with artificial “piped-in” noise on Thursday.

Saban says the key to success versus the Aggies lies in “continued progress”, the type that will help it execute the way it needs to to win on the road.

“What is your priority to help the team win? What is your priority to do what you need to do,” Saban said. “If that is your priority, that is what you are doing everyday. It’s not priorities. Sometimes it’s not comfortable, sometimes it’s hard because you have to overcome adversity. You have to have the mental toughness to not let those things get you down and battle and persevere. I think the players have been doing a good job at that.”

Alabama and Texas A&M kickoff on Saturday at 2:30 p.m.. the game will be carried on CBS.