Q&A: A look at $1.9B Powerball jackpot, how it grew so large

The Associated Press

DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) – The estimated $1.9 billion Powerball jackpot is nearly $400 million larger than the previous record jackpot and will keep growing until someone finally wins the prize.

The jackpot started at $20 million back on Aug. 6 and over three winless months has grown to be 95 times as large ahead of Monday night’s drawing.

That’s a long time without a winner but this is how the game is designed.

With odds of 1 in 292 million, that means it’s unlikely anyone will win the prize until a growing jackpot attracts more players.

And more ticket sales mean the lottery can raise more money for public programs, which is the point of the state lotteries.

11/7/2022 4:26:26 PM (GMT -6:00)