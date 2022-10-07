Putin’s path: from pledges of stability to nuclear threats

vladimir putin

As he turns 70 on Friday, Russian President Vladimir Putin finds himself in the eye of a storm of his own making: His army is suffering humiliating defeats in Ukraine.

Hundreds of thousands of Russians are fleeing his mobilization order, and his top lieutenants are publicly insulting military leaders.

With his room for maneuvering narrowing, Putin has repeatedly signaled that he could resort to nuclear weapons to protect the Russian gains in Ukraine – a harrowing threat that shatters the claims of stability he has repeated throughout his 22-year rule.

Andrei Kolesnikov is a senior fellow at the Carnegie Endowment. He says Putin can’t blame anyone but himself.

10/7/2022 2:32:38 PM (GMT -5:00)