Publix cashier recovering after being attacked by customer

TUSCALOOSA -A 64-year-old cashier at the Publix on University Boulevard near the University of Alabama campus is recovering after a brutal attack from a customer last week.

According to Tuscaloosa Police and surveillance video, the cashier was shoved to the ground and hit in the head multiple times after what appeared to be a minor disagreement.

The victim was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center and treated for cuts, bruises, an eye injury and a brain bleed that required care in the ICU.

“The hospital discovered that she had several bone fragments and the area around her eyes had been fractured or broken,” said Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit Capt. Jack Kennedy.

After an investigation, police located and arrested 28-year-old Joseph Dion Little, who is charged with second-degree assault and was being held in the Tuscaloosa County Jail on a $50,000 cash bond.