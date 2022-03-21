Public Safety Committee addressing security at University Mall

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Michaela Redmond

In the wake of several high-profile shooting incidents at University Mall, the Tuscaloosa Public Safety Committee is taking a look at the mall’s security at their meeting this week.

The most recent incident happened in February, where four people were injured in an accidental shooting that sent shrapnel flying around the food court. Tyrus Jacquez Jones, 24, is facing four counts of third-degree assault in the incident.

On July 11, 2020, a 15-year-old girl and a 24-year-old man were shot in one of the mall’s parking lots. Lamarcus Jones, 19, was arrested and charged with attempted murder and assault in that incident.

“The amount of gun violence that has taken place across our country right now is just really a sad situation, and I am very concerned about mall security,” said District 2 Tuscaloosa City Council Member and Public Safety Committee Chair Raevan Howard. “Not just mall security, but any business where large amounts of people congregate on any given day of the week.”

Howard said it’s the city’s responsibility to ensure people visiting stores and spending their hard-earned dollars are safe.

Considerations up for discussion include mall security, security cameras, police officers and hiring additional security officers for the mall.

“I’m praying that we never have any of the copycat situations that we’ve seen elsewhere that have caused a lot of fatalities and just a sad situation in history,” said Howard.

The meeting is happening at 4 p.m. Tuesday.