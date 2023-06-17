Public invited to help send Miss UA off in style

Reigning Miss University of Alabama Miss Ibby Dickson is preparing for a new title: Miss Alabama. The competition is being held in Samford University’s Wright Center, June 28-July 1. The winner of the Miss Alabama title will represent the state at the Miss America Scholarship Competition in January 2024.

The public is invited to send Ibby off in style and wish her luck in the Miss Alabama contest. A send-off party will be held Thursday from 4-6pm at the Hotel Capstone.

Ibby was crowned Miss University of Alabama 2023 during the competition held Nov. 5 at the Bama Theatre. She is a news media and political science double major from Sylacauga.

During the Miss UA competition, Dickson received the Spirit of Alabama award by unanimous decision of the judges and the Red Carpet award for evening wear.

“Growing up as a spunky, small town girl to eventually competing on the Miss Alabama stage has inspired me to empower others through my platforms,” said Ibby.

Ibby’s social impact initiative is Mentoring Matters which is a campaign to implement mentoring programs, promote, and fundraise for existing programs and advocate for the youth in Alabama.

“For the past five years, I’ve worked to create a movement that would inspire older generations to understand the importance of our youth and their impact on our future,” Ibby commented. “I grew up with mentors who made a lifelong impact in my life. These mentors guided me into leadership, challenged me to be better and held me accountable.”

In high school, Ibby realized that not everyone is provided with mentors to empower them. So she created her first mentoring program as a junior in high school and has been working towards creating more opportunities for youth mentorship and educating groups on how to implement mentorship in their daily lives.