Psychologist: School shooter didn’t get consistent treatment

nikolas cruz

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A psychologist who treated Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz when he was 8 years old testified that Cruz was a “peculiar child” who had many behavioral and developmental issues.

Frederick Kravitz testified Wednesday that he began treating Cruz in 2007 with his widowed mother telling him her adopted son suffered from anxiety and nervousness and had trouble controlling his temper.

But she also said he was friendly and got along fine with his peers, something others have said wasn’t true.

Cruz pleaded guilty to 17 murders in 2018 at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School. The trial will determine if he’s sentenced to death or life without parole.

8/24/2022 4:29:33 PM (GMT -5:00)