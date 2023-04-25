Proud Boys leader’s lawyer: Trump to blame for Jan. 6 riot

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A defense attorney says prosecutors used former Proud Boys national chairman Enrique Tarrio as a scapegoat for Donald Trump after the former president’s supporters stormed the U.S. Capitol.

One of Tarrio’s lawyers, Nayib Hassan, made that argument on Tuesday at the close of a landmark trial for Tarrio and four lieutenants.

They are charged with seditious conspiracy for what prosecutors say was a plot to attack the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Hassan noted that Tarrio wasn’t in Washington when Trump spoke at the “Stop the Steal” rally and exhorted the crowd to “fight like hell.”

The mob initially breached the Capitol roughly 30 minutes after Trump spoke those words.

