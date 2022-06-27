Protestors pack Birmingham’s streets in wake of abortion ruling

By WVUA 23 News Reporter Asher Redd

Protestors packed the streets of downtown Birmingham Saturday afternoon in response to the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday.

Rather than being regulated by the federal government, abortion laws have been put back into the hands of individual states. In Alabama, that means a near-total ban on the procedure.

“So our goal now is really just organizing people and letting people know what their options are moving forward and what the Yellowhammer Fund plans to do in the future now that our reproductive autonomy is under attack,” said Yellowhammer Fund Family Justice Organizer Jenice Fountain, who put together the We’re Not Going Back protest.

Immediately following the court’s decision, several organizations partnered to hold the protest Saturday at Birmingham’s Linn Park.

“Unless you’ve been a situation where you’ve made that decision for your body, no one else should be able to make that decision for you,” said protestor Heather Harpole.

Roe v. Wade was a 50-year-old precedent decided in 1973.

“I’m hoping everybody sees this and just really gets active and does all that they can do to maintain access and autonomy,” Fountain said.

Fountain said she fears the Supreme Court’s decision could be the beginning of fewer rights for marginalized communities including people of color and the LGBT community.

“This is definitely like a precursor to criminalizing pregnancy altogether,” Fountain said.