Prosecutors drop charges against Adnan Syed in ‘Serial’ case

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) – Prosecutors have dropped charges against Adnan Syed in the 1999 killing of Hae Min after additional DNA testing excluded him as a suspect in a case chronicled by the hit podcast “Serial.”

Marilyn Mosby, the state’s attorney for the city of Baltimore, said Tuesday that her office will continue to pursue justice for Lee, but that it has closed its case against Syed, who spent 23 years in prison for the killing.

She says the decision was made after additional DNA testing excluded Syed as a suspect in the strangulation of Lee, whom Syed had dated.

Syed’s case captured the attention of millions in 2014 when the first season of “Serial” focused on it.

10/11/2022 1:23:14 PM (GMT -5:00)