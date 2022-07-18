Prosecutor recalls coldness, cruelty of Parkland gunman

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – A prosecutor says the gunman who attacked the high school in Parkland, Florida, in 2018 should be executed.

Prosecutor Mike Satz on Monday described to 12 jurors the cold, calculating way Nikolas Cruz mowed down his victims, including returning to some as they lay wounded to finish them off.

Cruz pleaded guilty in October to murder and attempted murder in the deaths of 14 students and three staff members at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

The 23-year-old is contesting only his sentence.

The jury will decide whether he is sentenced to death or life in prison without parole. The case is expected to last for four months.

7/18/2022 4:43:02 PM (GMT -5:00)