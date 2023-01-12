Prosecutor: Proud Boys attacked ‘heart’ of democracy on 1/6

FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio attends a rally in Portland, Ore., Aug. 17, 2019. Jury selection for the seditious conspiracy trial of former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants will resume in early January after a holiday break. The judge presiding over the case against the far-right extremist group members questioned prospective jurors for a fifth day on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File)

The Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) – A federal prosecutor says former Proud Boys leader Enrique Tarrio and four lieutenants charged with seditious conspiracy in the Capitol attack took aim at “the heart of our democracy” on Jan. 6, 2021.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jason McCullough made the comment during his opening statement in the trial on Thursday.

Prosecutors say the far-right extremists plotted to keep Joe Biden out of the White House after he beat then-President Donald Trump in the 2020 election.

Defense lawyers deny there was such a plot. The defendants are from Florida, Washington state, Pennsylvania and New York.

Their trial comes after the seditious conspiracy convictions of two leaders of the far-right Oath Keepers group.

Read the full story on AP News right here.

(Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

1/12/2023 4:39:06 PM (GMT -6:00)