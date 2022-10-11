Prosecutor makes final case for Parkland shooter’s execution

nikolas cruz

By TERRY SPENCER

Associated Press

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. (AP) – The lead prosecutor of Florida school shooter Nikolas Cruz has made his final case to persuade jurors to sentence him to death.

Mike Satz told them Tuesday during his closing argument that the 2018 attack that killed 17 people was cold, calculated and meticulously planned and deserving of execution.

Satz said Cruz “was hunting his victims” as he stalked a three-story classroom building at Parkland’s Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School.

He pointed to Cruz’s internet writings and videos where he talked about his murderous desires such as when he wrote: “No mercy, no questions.”

Cruz pleaded guilty a year ago. The jurors will only decide whether Cruz is sentenced to death or life without parole.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

10/11/2022 11:37:02 AM (GMT -5:00)