Prosecutor: Alex Murdaugh ‘fuzzy’ about new details of case

alex murdaugh trial

The Associated Press

Disgraced South Carolina attorney Alex Murdaugh is testifying he cooperated with police investigating the killings of his wife and son in every way except mentioning the last time he saw them alive.

Murdaugh returned to the stand in his own defense for a second day, and prosecutor Creighton Waters had the defendant walk through what he repeatedly called Murdaugh’s “new story.”

Murdaugh said for 20 months that he was never at the kennels with his wife and son before they were killed, but he testified Thursday that he lied.

Waters pointed out that Murdaugh was fuzzy about the details of those final moments with his wife and son.

2/24/2023 1:11:58 PM (GMT -6:00)