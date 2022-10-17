Prosecution witness stands by testimony in Holmes trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) – Prosecution witness and former Theranos lab director Adam Rosendorff stood by his earlier testimony during a court appearance in Elizabeth Holmes’ fraud trial on Monday.

Rosendorff’s statements could pave the way for Holmes’ sentencing in the case, which was postponed after Rosendorff sought to speak with Holmes following the trial.

Rosendorff made an uninvited visit to Holmes’ Silicon Valley home in August, but did not speak directly with her.

According to Holmes’ partner William Evans, Rosendorff had expressed remorse about his testimony.

On Monday, Rosendorff reaffirmed that his testimony was truthful and that he believes the government acted rightly in its pursuit of a conviction.

