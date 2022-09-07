Prosecution: Man admits killing girlfriend, son in Alabama

crime, police tape

DADEVILLE, Ala. (AP) – Prosecutors say a man charged with capital murder in the deaths of his live-in girlfriend and her son in rural central Alabama has admitted killing the two.

Tallapoosa County authorities made the statement about 37-year-old José Paulino Pascual-Reyes in a court document filed Tuesday.

They’re asking a judge to order the man to provide a DNA sample for comparison with evidence found at a home where hacked-up body parts were found in August.

Authorities say the dismembered bodies were discovered after a 12-year-old girl escaped captivity at the mobile home. She was the daughter of the woman.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.)

9/7/2022 11:19:27 AM (GMT -5:00)