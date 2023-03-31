Propst introduced as new Pell City Football Head Coach

By WVUA-23 Sports Reporter Molly Harrold

Pell City has a new face to its football program hiring Rush Propst this morning with a unanimous vote according to Superintendent James Martin.

“When coach Propst’s name came up, I realized some people may think negatively about it, but you have to look at what someone can do for your school and your community. Our focus is on where we want to go as a program and as a school. I feel coach Propst is the best in the business to get us where we need to be,” said Martin.

Propst returned to Alabama as head coach at Coosa Christian in Gadsen this past January. In 2007 he also led Hoover to a 6-6 record winning five Class 6A titles including four back-to-back from 2002 to 2005. During his time at Hoover, he went 110-16 in nine years as head coach.

He is known for being on the Netflix show Titletown as the head coach of Valdosta High School in Georgia. He reached 300 career wins there, however, after an investigation led by the Georgia High School Association, it dropped to 295.

Propst did not coach high school football in 2019. He was fired after an investigation that accused him of being verbally abusive and giving “pills” to players. It wasn’t until the Georgia teaching certificate was re-instated that put him back on the map.

“I feel very strongly that this is possibly the last chapter in my coaching career,” said Propst.

Propst is likely to meet with the team on April 10th.