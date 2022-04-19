Professional women’s golf coming to Tuscaloosa

By WVUA 23 Sports Reporter Grace Brister

Professional women’s golfers from around the world will visit the ‘Druid City’ this fall for the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic. The event is part of the LPGA’s ‘Epson Tour’.

‘The Classic’ is a 72 hole tournament, and will feature 120 professional women’s golfers from nearly 30 countries.

The official announcement for the Tuscaloosa Toyota Classic was held earlier this month. The groups involved in securing this event for Tuscaloosa include Tuscaloosa Tourism and Sports, PARA (Parks And Recreation Authority), Tuscaloosa Toyota, and Alabama Credit Union.

Tournament Co-Director Wright Waters said that the tournament has something for everyone.

“If you’re the parent of a young woman who’s looking to, ‘what can I do in sports?’ Come out here and watch these young women play,” Waters said. “I think you’ll be impressed.

The tournament will be at Ol’ Colony Golf Course Sept. 29-Oct. 2. The event is free for the public.